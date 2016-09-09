Hynd strikes gold at Rio 2016

Ollie Hynd set a new world record on his way to Paralympic gold in the Men’s S8 400m freestyle.

The Ashfield swimming sensation led from the front to finish first in 4:21.89 in the event he won silver in London 2012.

His brother Sam won the same event at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

After the race, Hynd said: “I don’t think there has been a day where I have not thought about London and how disappointed I was not to get the gold so it makes it all worth it now.

“I’m so happy with the time. I wanted to go under 4:20 if I’m honest but a world record, I’m happy with that.

“I’ve worked so hard for that, I can’t wait to get on the podium and get my medal.”