Hynd narrowly misses out on S8 100m freestyle medals

Ollie Hynd narrowly missed out on a medal in the S8 100m freestyle last night at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

The Kirkby swimmer finished fourth in a time of 58.85 seconds behind third placed Great Britain team-mate Josef Craig in 58.19.

China duo Yinan Wang (56.80) and Maodang Song (58.13) took gold and silver respectively.

Craig’s bronze in Brazil helped ParalympicsGB to their most successful day with 21 medals won across five different sports - more than the best single day at London 2012 (18) and Beijing 2008 (19).

Hynd will go again in the S8 100m backstroke on Tuesday with the heats at 3.04pm and final at 11.14pm.

He will defend the Paralympic gold title won in London in the SM8 200m individual medley on Saturday, 17th September with the heats at 1.52pm and the final at 9.43pm.

The 21-year-old will be looking to add to the gold he already claimed in the S8 400m freestyle on Thursday night.

