Hollinwell youngster lands regional golf title

A young golfer who plays at the Hollinwell club at Kirkby and also at the Oakmere Park club in Oxton is celebrating a regional title.

For Josh Hall was crowned East Midlands champion in the national Association of Colleges event after victory at the Morley Hayes golf and leisure complex in Derbyshire.

Hall, who goes to Derby College, shot an excellent, level-par gross 72 to win the title from fellow Derby student Cameron Steedman, of Mapperley Golf Club in Nottingham, who returned a three-over par 75.

Going one better than last year, when he was runner-up, Hall played a solid round, which could have been even better had he converted birdie chances at the 16th and 17th holes.

He also helped Derby win theteam event, alongside Steedman, Alex Hodson and Joe Foster. Their combined score of 218 was fully 17 strokes ahead of the second-placed outfit, Chesterfield College.

Hall and Steedman now go through to the national finals of the competition, to be held in Nottingham next spring.

Nigel Furniss, of the performance golf academy at Derby College, said: “I am really pleased for Josh after his runner-up spot in 2016. His performance followed some great work the previous week in the build-up to the event.”