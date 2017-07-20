Hall returns to World Rally Championship

Mansfield’s rally co-driver Phil Hall will head to the FIA World Rally Championship for the second time this season, as he guides up-and-coming British talent Tom Williams around Neste Rally Finland (July 27-30).

After outings in Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Corsica so far this year, Hall will assist the Ford Fiesta R2 driver on only his second outing in a WRC event, utilising his previous experience of the country’s huge jumps and super-fast roads.

Dubbed the ‘Rally of 1000 Lakes’ the event is steeped in history and sits alongside the Monte Carlo Rally and RAC Rally as a legendary rally.

Hall, 28, has enjoyed a busy season in the co-driver’s seat and has will team up with Williams for the first time on the event.

Whilst the young driver may have had little experience of overseas gravel rallies, the Finnish capital Jyväskylä became Hall’s second home during the latter half of 2015 and 2016 when he competed in the Tommi Makinen Racing / Toyota Gazoo Rally Team with Hiroki Arai.

Now, Hall will return to the country once again and is relishing the challenge of guiding a newcomer through the stages.

“I’m really looking forward to teaming up with Tom who is showing great promise in the British Rally Championship this season,” said Hall.

“My experience of the Finnish roads and stages should certainly help his progress in the event and my WRC experience should give us a little edge too.

“I competed there just last year alongside Karan Patel in the Drive DMACK Fiesta Trophy so I’m familiar with the characteristics of an R2 car on the stages. It should be a good event for us both.”

The itsmymotorsport.co.uk backed co-driver believes Rally Finland will be like home from home.

“I have spent a good amount of time there so there will be plenty of Finnish friends who will be working on the rally and in other teams,” he added.

“I was managed by Tommi Makinen and Jarmo Lehtinen so it will be good to catch up with them when I`m there. I’d go as far as to say it will feel like a ‘home’ rally for me.”

The four-day event offers over 315km of competitive driving across 25 stages.