Globetrotting kickboxer wins award to cap superb year

Globetrotting kickboxing youngster Molly Cooper, of Kirkby, has been named junior sportsperson of the year in the Active Ashfield Awards.

The prestigious honour, which comes with a £500 cheque to help pay for her upcoming competitions, caps an outstanding 2017 for 15-year-old Molly.

She has travelled around the world with the British team to compete at some of the largest international tournaments, and not only has she fought within her own age category, she has also stepped up to the sections for 16-to-18-year-olds and even the ladies, for 18-year-olds and over.

In all, she has tackled more than 30 competitions, in countries such as Ireland, Austria, Greece and Macedonia, and returned home with gold medals in one or more categories at every one of them, including at the European Championships. Back home, she landed a hat-trick of golds at The Bristol Open, which is the biggest international tournament in the UK.

Totally dedicated to kickboxing, Molly trains 22 hours a week at the Nottingham School Of Black Belts under her coach and inspiration, Owen King, a multi world, European and British champion. She is also indebted to Kirkby business, Romo Fabrics, for its valuable support and sponsorship.