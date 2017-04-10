Four-try captain leads Ashfield U18 Girls to rugby glory

An exceptional display of rugby skill and teamwork enabled Ashfield U18 Girls to win the Midlands (Area Four) Plate competition on Sunday.

Travelling to West Bridgford to take on Loughborough in the final, Ashfield dominated the game with strong running lines and support play throughout, and ran out 49-20 winners.

Inside centre Holly Fenton opened their account, trampling through Loughborough’s defensive line to score a try that was converted by captain and scrum-half Bess Heath, who went on to cross the line four times herself and add a further conversion.

The Ashfield pack demonstrated true strength, especially in the scrums, and this allowed the backs to run riot, teeing up Heath’s first two scores and also one for winger Alice Smith. Loughborough loooked threatening with ball in hand, but Ashfield had tackle-machines all over the park, most notably prop Mollie O’Sullivan, flanker Chloe Alvey, full-back Alex Clack and Felton, and led 24-10 at the break.

The second half opened with Heath completing her hat-trick before more tries from unstoppable duo Lucy Payne and Courtney Marshall. Loughborough added two of their own, but Ashfield capped the win with a fantastic team-try, created by winger Jade Marshall and scored by outside-centre Sophie Hill.