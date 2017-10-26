Former Wednesday, Mansfield Town and Boston United player to pick up triathlon coaching award

A former professional footballer from Worksop will be recognised for his work to introduce Bassetlaw residents to triathlon with a regional award.

Steve Chambers, who began his football career with Sheffield Wednesday before spells with Mansfield Town and Boston United, is now head coach with Bassetlaw Triathlon Club.

A triathlete himself, Chambers has spent five years coaching newcomers to the sport in all three disciplines; swimming, cycling and running.

And his work has not gone unnoticed.

At the East Midlands Triathlon England Awards this Sunday, Chambers will pick up the Participation Coach of the Year prize.

Chambers wanted to share the credit with his fellow coaches at a club set up as part of the London 2012 Olympic legacy.

“I am very honoured to receive this award after more than five years putting time and effort into developing the athletes and the club,” he said.

“It’s always nice to get personal recognition but this is a team effort from all the coaches at BTC and I am only as good as the team I have around me.

“We have some amazing athletes but we have always valued the participation aspect, engaging new members and giving them the world of triathlon as a lifestyle choice.”

Chambers, a qualified sports massage practicioner, will now move forward to the national awards, held at Loughborough University on 11th November.

It’s been a good week for Bassetlaw Triathlon Club, who have received a £650 donation from a group of the district’s councillors.

The club currently has 104 members, including complete novices and those competing for Great British age group teams, and the grant will enable the club to invest in coaching courses for two of its members.

Club chairman Matthew Horsfield said: “We are extremely grateful for the Community Grant which will enable us to continue to develop the talented athletes we already have at the club and enable new and existing members to improve their skills.”

Cllr Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods added: “On behalf of all councillors who have provided this grant, we are delighted to help a community group such as this one.

“Bassetlaw Triathlon Club is an excellent example of a new club which is going from strength to strength.

“They provide a fun way to get exercise and have some world class competitors as well as many newcomers.”