Five British titles for sparkling swimmers Clogg and Boseley

The countdown to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo is very much on for teenage swimmers Elliot Clogg and Lily Boseley after sparkling performances at the British Championships.

More than 500 swimmers from all corners of the UK, including Olympic hero Adam Peaty, descended on the pool at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Shefield for the championships, which are the highlight of the domestic calendar.

But 17-year-old Clogg, of Kings Clipstone, in Mansfield, and 15-year-old Lily Boseley, of Kirkby, rubbed shoulders with the best of them to bring home an amazing tally of five gold medals and three silvers between them.

Now the duo are in pole position to grab coveted places in the squads for the European Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel in the summer and then the World Junior Championships in Indianopolis, USA later in the year. They are also sure to have impressed the selectors ahead of this summer’s internationals.

Both youngsters swim with the City Of Sheffield club, and Clogg, already firmly established as one to watch, was in blistering form throughout the week in his home pool.

He finished day one with a silver in the junior 50m backstroke before going one better the following day by taking the British crown in the 100m. Continuing his dominance, Clogg not only won the 100m freestyle gold on day three, he also lowered the English record for his age group, previously set by current Olympian Benjamin Proud.

Clogg rounded off the week by winning the 50m freestyle and then the 200m freestyle to make it four British titles inside a week.

Boseley clocked three personal-best (PB) times during her championships to remember, taking the runners-up spot and silver medals in both the junior 100m backstroke and the 200m backstroke.

She was not to be denied her gold, though, as she kicked off day four’s finals with a PB time of 29.16 seconds to land the British title in the junior 50m backstroke.