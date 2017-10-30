Evergreen ladies fly Mansfield Harriers’ flag at national level

When it comes to competing against the rest of the country, Mansfield Harriers again proved they are not out of place with a creditable performance at the National Masters Cross-Country Relay Championships.

On a flat and fast course at Long Eaton, Harriers’ ladies were in particularly fine form, with the over-35s’ team finishing as high as 15th, thanks to Bev Armstrong, who was 13th in 13.08 minutes, Wanda Curley, who was 15th in 14.48, and Halen Pritchett, who held that position with a superb clocking of 13.50.

Unfortunately, the over-45 ladies’ team suffered a very late drop-out because of injury but, undaunted, Sharon Armitage still ran a good first leg in 15.09, followed by Angela Purdue in 15.16.

Meanwhile, Harriers also covered themselves in glory at the Worksop Half-Marathon, which is one of the highlights of the local racing scene. First back for the club was Phil Shaw in one hour, 23.36 minutes, closely followed by Gary Morley in 1.26.36 and then Pete Copcutt in a new personal-best (PB) time of 1.52.50.

PBs were also recorded by Vicki Faulkner in 2.24.29 and Jess Breider in 2.24.30, while the two-hour barrier was broken by Karen Kowalski, who clocked 1.52.57.

The Mansfield club fielded 16 athletes at the Thoresby races, with Amelia Arbon winning the junior 5K in 28.14 minutes and Ruth Smith victorious in the masters 60 category and Roy Smith winning the masters 60 ten-mile race. First home for the club in the 10K was Catherine Hough in an impressive 52.57, followed by Tim Richardson in 56.55 and Karen Kowalski in 57.30.