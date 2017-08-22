Double delight for Birchall brothers in British 600 Sidecar Cup

Mansfield’s sidecar-racing brothers, Ben and Tom Birchall, recorded decisive wins in both ten-lap races in the latest round of the British 600 Sidecar Cup at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire.

And the successes enabled them to move into second place in the overall standings, just 29 points behind the leaders.

The Mitchells of Mansfield-supported brothers qualified for a second row start in the mixed grid of F1 and F2 outfits for the first race and made their way through to fourth place on the first lap and first in their class.

The racing was tight and they were relegated down the grid as the more powerful F1 outfits overtook them on the fast straights. But they persevered and overtook some of the F1 outfits to take up sixth position and first place in class.

The Birchalls were on the back of a four-way battle for fourth place overall and crossed the finish line in a fine sixth place to take the win in the 600 class and pick up a further ten points.

The world championship-leading brothers started the second race from a third row grid position and got a fantastic start to take up third place on the first lap. At the halfway stage of the race, they moved into second and remained in that position throughout, taking the win in their own class to claim maximum points again.

Ben said: “We had another great weekend of racing at Cadwell Park, and what a great venue it is. As always, it produced some fantastic racing and we won both our races. We are really happy to have moved up to second in the championship, especially as we have not been able to contest every round. The CF Motorsport R6 Yamaha was absolutely flying all weekend and we are so grateful for their input to the team. We now turn our attention to the final round of the world championship in two weeks’ time when we hope to be able to seal the title.”

That final round of the worlds takes place at the Grobnik Automotodrom in Croatia over the weekend of September 8 and 9 when the Birchall brothers will contest a sprint race on the Saturday and the gold race on the Sunday. With an advantage of 30 points over their closest rivals and 50 points available in Croatia, the pair just need to finish the first race ahead of them to claim their third world title and their second in the 600cc class.