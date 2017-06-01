Determined triathletes earn places on podiums

Mansfield Triathlon Club members continued the club’s fine form with three podium places, international representation and notable personal achievements.

In the Outlaw Half-Triathlon (a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run) Hannah Shooter took first place in her category in 4hrs 59mins 24secs with the help of a quick transition.

Matthew Elliott finished in 5-30-22 for a six-minute personal best and Andy Ball beat his target time to break the tape in 6-22-28.

Representing Ireland in the European long-distance duathlon championships in Germany, club member Seamus Allison completed the 10km run, 60km bike ride and final 10km run in 4-16-42 to finish 11th in his category.

In his warm-up race at Naseby, Allison finished the 20km run, 80km bike ride and 10km run in 5-31-58 for first place.

Club junior Tyler Broome took second place in the TS1 category at the Duston junior triathlon in 10-38 with teammate James Flint close on his heels in 11-47. In the girls’ TS3 event, Emily Alcock finished in 20-9.

Laura Keeling finished the Skegness sprint triathlon (a 400m swim, 18km bike ride and 5km run) in 1-30-13, and Chris Shooter completed the Nottingham sprint triathlon (a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run) in 1-11-46.