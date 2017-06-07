Derbyshire pride at stake as Midlands Area Welterweight Championship goes on the line

There’s Derbyshire pride at stake when Ryan Fields defends his Midlands Area Welterweight Championship against veteran puncher Dale Miles this month.

The fighters live around five miles apart – Fields is from Belper, Miles lives in Alfreton – and should be well supported when they clash over 10 rounds at Rollerworld on Friday, June 30.

Both say there’s been huge interest in the top-of-the-bill fight on Clifton Mitchell’s show.

Fields and Miles sparred around a year ago – and Fields ended up with a split lip.

“Dale is a huge puncher,” said the 24 year old, “but if he can’t hit me, he can’t hurt me.

“If you box him, you can make him look silly and that has to be the game plan.

“Dale would be a good name to have on my record. Beating him would open a few doors for me.”

Fields is targeting another shot at the English title – and 32 year-old Miles has similar ambitions, saying: “Winning this fight can put me where I want to be.”

For Fields, this is his first defence of the belt he ripped from Ludlow left-hander Craig Morris in February.

That was a fight the unbeaten Morris was fancied to win, but Fields thrashed him over 10 rounds in Stoke, winning 99-93 on the referee’s scorecard.

“I felt in control of the whole fight,” said Fields. “From the fifth round onwards, he didn’t really bother me and the referee could have stopped it, but I’m glad he didn’t. I know now that I can do 10 hard rounds at a fast pace.”

That was possibly the best win of Fields’ career and in contrast, Miles had a desperate struggle in his last fight, his first after nearly four years out.

Edvinas Puplauskas had down in the first round and close to defeat, but Miles got through the crisis, found his range and went on to score a knockdown on the way to a points win.

“That fight was a kick up the arse,” said Miles. “I wasn’t really putting in 100 per cent in the gym, but I am for this one.”

The show at Rollerword also features unbeatens Myron Mills and Indi Sangha and Derby middleweight Hary Scarff makes his professional debut.

Tickets are available from 07710 264333.