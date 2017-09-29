Debutants stars in opening week of the season

The Mansfield Table Tennis League has 12 new players and three returning to the competition — with one of the new faces, 14-year-old Dexter Fairbank.

Fairbank, one of five new players to take part in week one, won all his three singles matches and his doubles in a 9-1 victory for his team, Jacksdale C, against Snipers B.

Nathan Hollingworth helped Hucknall 50+ to a 6-4 win over Marksmen A on his first outing for the team. He won two singles and the doubles, but couldn’t overcome Mark Sansom who all his games.

Dilip Malkan also made his first appearance in Mansfield for the Marksmen.

Other Division Two results were 5-5 draws — Spin Doctors against Rebels, and Ravensdale against Rattlers with Alan Kenyon winning all his games for the Rattlers, joining with his son, Mark, in the doubles.

Division 1: Zygabyte A 6 Rangers 4, Zygabyte B 9 Rhinos 1.