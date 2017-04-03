COMPETITION: win tickets to meet boxing legend Roberto Duran

Another global boxing superstar, Roberto Duran, is on his way to Mansfield to take part in an exclusive sportsman’s evening show.

And here is your chance to win a pair of tickets in this not-to-be-missed, free-to-enter Chad competition.

Following on from the success of ‘An Evening With Sugar Ray Leonard’, the celebrity-events organisation HS Presents have delivered the goods again by signing up Duran, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

A versatile brawler and in-fighter in the ring, Duran earned the nickname of Manos de Piedra, meaning Hands Of Stone, for his devastating punching power.

Now you can get to see him yourself at one of Mansfield’s newest venues, The Civic Quarter, which hosts ‘An Evening With Roberto Duran’ on Friday, April 21.

We have two pairs of gold tickets up for grabs in our competition. These tickets guarantee you table seating, the chance to meet and greet Duran, with a professional photo opportunity, and also to take part in the rest of the night, which will include a question-and-answer session with the great man, a full entertainment package, featuring music, magic and a licensed bar until midnight, plus a memorabilia auction, games and a raffle.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning the gold tickets is answer the question below. E-mail your answer to sport@chad.co.uk, complete with your name, address and mobile phone number. The closing date for entries is Sunday, April 16 at 11.59 pm.

As well as gold tickets, there are VVIP tickets and VIP tickets on sale for the event, although you need to hurry because these have very limited availability. As well as all the gold-ticket benefits, VVIP tickets earn you a seat at Duran’s own table for a two-course meal and complimentary drinks, plus a boxing glove signed by him, while VIP tickets include premier seating and a two-course meal. To book, go to hspresents.com

Panamanian Duran, who is now 65, competed in the ring from 1968 to 2001 and was world champion at lightweight, welterweight, light-middleweight and middleweight. He retired with a record of 103 wins and 70 knockouts from 119 professional fights.

QUESTION: AT HOW MANY WEIGHTS WAS ROBERTO DURAN CROWNED WORLD CHAMPION DURING HIS BOXING CAREER?