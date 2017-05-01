Coach Bunker glows with pride over Sutton Swimming Club’s deadly dozen

Head coach Lee Bunker has spoken of his glowing pride after as many as 12 youngsters represented Sutton Swimming Club at the prestigious East Midlands Regional Championships.

The event, which was held at Corby Leisure Centre in Northamptonshire, was for swimmers aged 11 to 13. And it was quite an achievement for the club to have so many members achieve the tough qualifying times.

“These championships provided great experience to all the swimmers who qualified,” said Bunker. “Many of them enjoyed success, including winning medals, reaching finals and setting new personal-best times.”

Ten of the dozen are members of the elite Nova Centuron county squad. They are Michael Senior, Callum Peel, Matthew Woodhall, Alice Jones, Adam Read, Tom Polley, Talith Oud, Owen Wing, Ellethea Hawley and Keira Dobbs. The others are Harry Wakelin and Emma Peel.