Co-driver returns to the world championships

Mansfield rally co-driver Phil Hall made a successful return to world championship action as he guided fellow Brit David White at the Tour de Corse in Corsica.

The MSA Academy team member was making his first FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) appearance since Rally Australia last November with Aussie Rhys Pinter.

Hall, recruited by White for his previous experience in the series, led the Barnsley driver around his inaugural world championship outing in a Ford Fiesta R2.

Despite being forced to miss two stages on the second day after clipping a mountain bridge, the duo returned for the final day’s driving to claim an impressive 45th place.

Hall, contesting the Corsica event for the first time, said: “It has been a great adventure and certainly one of the toughest world championship events I have done. I have never written so many pace notes before.”

The Tour de Corse consisted of ten stages, around half the usual number for a WRC event, but with more than 315km of competitive special tests in the three days.

The duo were 48th after the first day and climbed to 45th before their accident on day two. On the last day they were 38th quickest in the power stage and crossed the ceremonial finish ramp 45th overall.