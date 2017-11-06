Co-driver Hall battles through gruelling rally

Gutsy Mansfield co-driver Phil Hall endured a baptism of fire on his home debut in the World Rally Championship.

Sat alongside rising British talent Tom Williams, the 28-year-old Hall overcame problems that included a damaged subframe to the duo’s MH Motorsport Ford Fiesta 1.0 litre Ecoboost R2T car.

But he eventually guided Williams to fifth place in his class and 51st overall in the gruelling, four-day Dayinsure Wales Rally GB, which was held in the heart of the Welsh forests.

Hall had totalled only nine World Championship points in his entire career before, and faced stages topping 35K in length, a far cry from the 10K he is used to on the national circuit. But he helped Williams into second place in his class by the end of a mammoth day of nine stages on the Saturday until the damage to their car held them back.

Hall was still pleased with how the weekend went and said: “I’ve been wanting to do this event for several years, and to be as competitive as we were, using the Fiesta R2T for the first time, was satisfying. The stages were mega and the days were long, but Tom and I worked really well together.”