Clogg and Bosely bid for honours at British Swimming Championships

The district’s best swimmers will be competing at the 2017 British Swimming Championship on Tuesday,

The 2017 British Swimming Championships is the highlight of the National events calendar and marks the beginning of a new Olympic cycle.

Senior athletes who shone at Rio 2016 will be taking to the pool again in Sheffield this week for the title of British Champion and the first stage of their preparations on the road to Tokyo 2020.

As well as senior titles to be contested, this week’s Championships also bring a new focus on the next group of athletes to rise to the challenge.

Elliot Clogg, 17, and Lily Boseley, 15, will both be vying for places on squads bound for the FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis, USA, and the European Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel.

Training with the City of Sheffield Swim Squad at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, Kings Clipstone-based Clogg will contest the Men’s 50, 100 & 200m Freestyle and 50,100 & 200m Backstroke events and Kirkby-based Boseley, the Women’s 50, 100 & 200m Backstroke.

Both are current British Junior and Age Group Record Holders and will be hoping to use their home pool advantage to aid qualification for International duties later this year.

Clogg has already established himself as ‘one to watch’ and will look to use the British Championships as a springboard to this Summer’s internationals after having already represented his Country in Georgia, USA and Canada.

Boseley is also no stranger to International competition and has previously represented her Country in Italy and France as part of Swim England’s Talent programme.