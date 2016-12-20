Clipstone and Kirkby swimmers bring home the medals

Kings Clipstone-based swimmer Elliott Clogg had a meet to remember at the Ontario Junior International.

Clogg bagged double gold as he topped the podium on the opening night after storming swims in the 200m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

The City of Sheffield swimmer was on lifetime best form slicing nearly two seconds off his personal best and taking the touch in 1:46.77.

The 16 year-old was just 0.06 seconds shy of his personal best as he returned to the top of the podium later that evening over 50m backstroke.

Clogg claimed his third gold of the competition in the 100m backstroke, taking his PB down to 53.43 and he also took silver in the 200m event, touching in 1:58.06.

Closer to home, Kirkby-based City of Sheffield swimmer Lily Boseley (15) wowed the crowds at the ASA National Short Course Winter Meet dipping under a minute in the 100m backstroke Junior final to take the touch and silver medal in 59.94 seconds.

Her fine form continued in the 100m individual medley, qualifying for the junior final and taking fifth place in 1:03.64.

She then swam her preferred backstroke events and took bronze in the junior final of the 50m event and finished 10th in the senior final, but taking the junior gold in the 200m event.

Boseley’s swim in the 100m backstroke set a new girls senior short course Yorkshire county record, and her swims in the 50m, 100m and 200m events set new junior short course Yorkshire county records.

Between them, Clogg and Boseley now hold a total of 16 Yorkshire County records.