Charlotte gunning for Rio Paralympics glory today

With Kirkby’s Ollie Hynd already having secured gold and silver medals in Rio, today it’s the turn of fellow swimmer Charlotte Henshaw to fly the flag for Mansfield in the Paralympics pool.

Charlotte swims this afternoon in the SB6 100m breaststroke, an event in which she won silver at London 2012.

Coach to both Nova Centurion swimmers is Glenn Smith, who said: “It’s amazing here.

“Charlotte swims today in the SB6 100m breaststroke where hopes are high. So all fingers crossed.

“Watching Ollie win Paralympics GB’s first gold medal in the S8 400 freestyle was fantastic and to break the world record was a massive achievement He now holds all three titles in that event.

“Then on Tuesday night he swam a magnificent S8 100m backstroke to take the silver in a new British record.

“Mansfield and Ashfield should be hugely proud of both and I hope they’re ready to party when we get back!”

Henshaw is competing in her third Paralympics and has made the SB6 100m breaststroke into her specialist event.

Her heats in that will be this afternoon (Thursday) at 1.55pm with the final at 9.50pm.

Charlotte has been on the British team for almost 10 years and has consistently won medals at major competitions.

At London 2012, she set a new Paralympic record of 1:39.64 in the qualifying heats of the 100m breaststroke SB6 and in doing so beating the Paralympic record set by teammate Liz Johnson in the first heat just minutes previously.

In the final, she further reduced this time to 1:39.16, but finished just 0.03 seconds behind Viktoriia Savtsova to take the silver medal as Johnson took bronze.

Last night Hynd just missed out on another medal as Great Britain finished fourth in the men’s 34 point 4x100 freestyle relay.

Hynd was part of the four-man team with Josef Craig, Matthew Wylie and Lewis White.

The race was won by Ukraine, 3.43 seconds ahead of the Brits, with Brazil in silver and China bronze.

Ollie now swims his favoured SM8 200m individual medley on Saturday.