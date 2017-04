The annual Push The Boat Out initiative is offering sailing opportunities at Sutton Sailing Club on Sunday 14th May.

It is one of six sailing clubs and centres across the county opening their doors to host Push The Boat Out’s have-a-go events.

The others include Notts County, Daneshill, Girton and Trent Valley sailing clubs and Trent Windsurfing Club.

All equipment is provided. Go to www.rya.org.uk/PTBO to search for an event.