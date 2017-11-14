Champion triathlete Tyler earns praise from world star

Mansfield’s inspirational young triathlete Tyler Broome was given a heartwarming surprise when he picked up his latest trophy at the annual regional awards ceremony of the British Triathlon Federation.

For there to present it to him was none other than Tom Bishop, a triathlete who is ranked as high as number seven in the world and someone ten-year-old Tyler looks up to as one of his heroes.

The 26-year-old Bishop popped along to the British triathlon headquarters at Loughborough University to hand Tyler his trophy for being crowned the East Midlands regional champion. And he was full of praise for the success the youngster has achieved in his short career in the sport so far.

“It’s great to see the regional competitions doing so well, and Tyler is smashing it year on year. The most important thing for him is that he enjoys his training and his racing.”

Bishop himself is a triathlete who progressed from being a successful youngster and was recognised as Britain’s male junior triathlete of the year in 2010.

Tyler, who is a member of Mansfield Triathlon Club, aspires to follow in Bishop’s footsteps, and his next goal is to podium as the youngest in his age group for the region next season. This will then put him in good stead for the regional development squad, which he has been working towards for the last two years.

Mum Dawn Johnson said: “Tyler has great focus and is able to take each race and each season as they come. He trains hard to achieve the goals he sets at the beginning of each year. I have total belief in him as an athlete.”

Triathlon comprises running, swimming and cycling, and Tyler hones his skills with Worksop Harriers Athletics Club and Retford Swimming Club, as well as Mansfield Triathlon Club.

Dawn added: “He seems to have strong natural ability in all three disciplines, and we haven’t identified any weaknesses yet. If he continues his hard work and commitment, the sky is the limit for him, and I am excited about his future.”

Winter training, which includes cross-country running for Worksop Harriers, is now well under way. One of Tyler’s next challenges will be open-water swimming, for which sponsors Walkers Haulage, of Tuxford, where he lives, has helped provide a wetsuit.

He is also looking forward to the annual presentation night of Mansfield Triathlon Club, which is to be held at The Rushley on Nottingham Road on Saturday.