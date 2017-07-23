Boseley lands gold in Bahamas games

Fifteen-year-old Ashfield swimmer old Lily Boseley capitalised on her recent success at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Israel by claiming three medals at the Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas.

The City of Sheffield swimmer took silver in the girls’ 100m backstroke on the first day of the swimming.

She followed that with gold in the girls’ 50m backstroke.

Boseley beat Wales’s Medi Harris to top the podium, touching over three tenths of a second faster than her Welsh rival in a new personal best time of 29:04.

Progressing comfortably through the preliminaries to qualify for all the backstroke finals, Boseley dominated all three distances and added a second silver in the 200m event.

Although she couldn’t keep pace with South Africa’s Mariella Venter, Boseley was almost two seconds faster than the rest of the field, touching in 2:14.79.

The teenager also swam in the 50m freestyle, finishing sixth in her preliminary heat in 27:35.

She now heads straight back into the pool at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, to contest the National Summer Championships alongside her Steel City team mates and local swimmers Elliot Clogg and Owen Ottaway.

With the English aquatics team winning a record 21 medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games, Team England’s aquatics team leader Fred Furniss said: “It was a tremendous effort from the team.

“Everyone has been really focused and positive. We came here knowing that we had a strong team and we said to the swimmers that we expected them to step up and do a job — and that is exactly what they have done.

“They have been really professional and so have the staff.

“The team has bonded. The good thing about the swimmers is they know each other really well from the European Juniors, where they all swam together, so we had that advantage.

“We had 18 swims faster than at the European Championships.”