Boost for Birchalls’ British title chase

Mansfield’s Birchall brothers have been given a boost in their bid to stay in contention for the British Sidecars title.

The final round of the British Sidecar championship will now not be at the British Superbike championship round at Silverstone on September 10th.

The venue has been changed to Cadwell Park over the weekend of August 18/20 which benefits Ben and Tom Birchall as they would have been unable to contest the round at Silverstone because it clashes with the final round of the FIM World Sidecar Championship.

With British Championship rounds clashing with World Championship rounds, a British title is unlikely but this change does give them an outside hope as they close in on the World title.

Ben said: “It has been a while since we rode at Cadwell so we are looking forward to racing there.

“The date doesn’t clash with the World Championship so it is a bonus for us to be able to race in the final round of the series.”