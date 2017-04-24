Birchall brothers off to a flier at Le Mans in world championships

Team Birchall set the benchmark for the rest of the season when taking a decisive win in the opening round of the FIM World Sidecar Championship at the globally-famous circuit of Le Mans in France.

The Mansfield brothers, Ben and Tom, dominated practice and qualifying and began the 18-lap race from pole position. They were overtaken at the chicane, but quickly battled back and accelerated away to extend their lead with every lap.

The race came to an early end when another competitor crashed heavily with three laps to go. The result was declared at 15-lap distance, with the Birchalls well clear, having also set a new lap record.

Ben said it was “the perfect start to the championshp”, for which all teams have had to change from 1000cc to 600cc engines. The Birchalls made the switch last year and secured the FIM F2 World Sidecar title. This time, the riders, supported by Mitchell’s of Mansfield, have also changed to Yamaha.

The Birchalls get their British Championship campaign under way at Oulton Park on May 1 before the next round of the world championship in Germany on May 20 and 21.