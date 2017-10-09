Beth steals the show as cross-country league starts

Victory for promising youngster Beth Hamilton was the highlight of the day for Mansfield Harriers in the first fixture of the Nottinghamshire Schools Cross-Country League on Saturday.

Harriers had an excellent turnout for the event at Berry Hill Park in Mansfield. But last year’s U11s’ star Hamilton stole the show by running a controlled race beyond her years to pull away from the year-seven field in the last 500m.

In the same race, teammate Ruby Milnes produced the display of her life to take a phenomenal second, while Alex Foster battled hard for ninth and both Ava Blake, who was 13th, and Emma Greasby, who was 41st, performed creditably.

Not to be outdone by the girls, the year-seven boys were also out in force, with the magnificent Jake Orr finishing second, just ahead of teammate Oliver Bullough. Harry Wilkinson was 17th.

Seven Harriers athletes ran in the race for years five and six girls, with Matilda Bullough taking a pleasing third, ahead of the fast-improving Jemima Waller in fifth, Freya Longmead in tenth, Zoe Spencer 12th and Ellie Jones 28th. The boys’ equivalent saw James Flint seventh and Matthew Young, fighting back from injury, 11th.

For year eight and nine boys, the third of the Bulloughs to run, Henry, emulated his brother and sister with third. Cole Beck was also a priomising 35th in his first run over the 4K distance, while the girls’ race featured 21st spot for Amelia Shackleford.