Ashfield Ladies given a Moseley mauling in cup

Shellshocked Ashfield Ladies were on the receiving end of a hammering in the Intermediate Cup when they collided with Birmingham Moseley, who play two leagues higher than them.

Ashfield never stopped trying, but they were beaten 88-10 to bow out of the competition at the First Round stage.

The locals started well enough and dominated a frantic first 20 minutes, with good rucking from players’ player-of-the-match Danii Booth and forwward-of-the-match Elena Martin-Lopez helping them keep possession.

However, they couldn’t turn territorial advantage into a score and gifted Birmingham a runaway try from an interception. From there, it was all downhill as the visitors scored two more tries to open the floodgates.

Although Ashfield continued to have the better of the scrums, Birmingham really showed their class in the second half. Their forwards were quick at recycling the ball and they distributed it well to the backs, who used their pace and skill to skip past the home defenders.

Nevertheless, Ashfield avoided the embarrassment of failing to score as Booth got over the line for two tries, first after good work by scrum-half Bek Daft and then after the ball had been dropped by the Birmingham winger.