Another home defeat to end disappointing season

Rainworth Miners’ Welfare’s final match of a disappointing Northern Counties East League season ended with another home defeat.

The 2-1 loss to Hemsworth Miners’ Welfare followed a predictable pattern — a changed squad, players unavailable because of work commitments and injury, a good start followed by poor defending and the thought of what might have been at the final whistle.

The match lacked the tension of previous weeks as Rainworth, who finished 18th and four points clear of the relegation zone, were already assured of Premier Division football next season.

In the sixth minute James Munson’s header from a Matt Sykes cross was saved.

A couple of minutes later keeper Luke Danville just won a race to the ball as Declan Brewin chased a through ball.

In the 22nd minute Rainworth took the lead as Ross Goodwin fired into the roof of the net.

Brewin was denied a second goal by a goalline clearance before Bill Law levelled, despite Jordan Claxton’s effort to clear.

On the hour Rainworth’s inability to defend corners cost them again as Nick Guest flicked in.

The home side pushed for an equaliser and Brewin’s effort was gathered at the second attempt by Danville before, six minutes from time,Tomas Poole’s long-range effort was narrowly wide of the far post.

In the last minute Poole’s free kick was saved.