Mansfield Road Club, in conjunction with Mansfield Cycles, is holding an Introduction To Road Cycling Event at the Forest Town Arena on Wednesday, 19th July, from 6.30pm.

It is aimed at people who might have thought about getting into road biking but didn’t know how to start? Road bikes can be provided at no cost.

A spokesman for the road club said: “Why not come along and give road cycling a try in the safe, traffic-free environment of the arena track?

“Our members and the Mansfield Cycles team will be on hand to offer tips and advice on all aspects of biking. All you need is a smile and a positive attitude.”

Mansfield Road Club runs a social, leisurely 22-mile road ride every Thursday at 6.30pm, from the Coopers pub, Mansfield Woodhouse, which is suitable for people already familiar with road cycling.

For details on types of bikes call Stuart Marriott on 01623 424007 or visit the Mansfield Cycles store on Maun Close, Hermitage Lane, Mansfield.

People requiring a bike at the introduction event should make a booking at least three days before the event.