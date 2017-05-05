Adcocks strike gold European Championships

Ravenshead’s Chris and Gabby Adcock this week struck gold at the European Badminton Championships in Denmark.

The husband and wife team were second-seeded but overcame favourites Joachim Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen in the final.

It was a first Euros final for the Adcocks who saw off the top seeds and reigning champions from the past two competitions.

“It means a lot to us to win gold. I’m so happy for us and for our coaches,” Chris told Badminton England.

It was his fourth European medal after three bronzes in 2012 and 2014 while it was a first individual gold for Gabby.

The final itself was a tight and closely contested affair, with the Adcocks taking it 21-17, 18-21 and 21-19.