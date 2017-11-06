Moores happy with new-look squad at Notts

Head coach Peter Moores says he is delighted with the blend of youth and experience beginning to come together in the new-look Nottinghamshire squad.

The retirements of Chris Read, Michael Lumb and Greg Smith, coupled with the departures of Brendan Taylor and Brett Hutton, have seen a need to recruit to the Trent Bridge playing staff ahead of the 2018 season.

So they have acquired accomplished opening batsman Chris Nash from Sussex and all-rounder Paul Coughlin from Durham. At the same time, long-serving all-rounder Steven Mullaney, plus the promising quartet of left-arm seamer Luke Wood, wicketkeeper Tom Moores, fast bowler Matt Milnes and off-spinner Matt Carter, have all signed new deals.

It means Moores is happy with how things are shaping up after promotion from Division Two of the Specsavers County Championship in September and on the eve of the return of the players next week for a fitness test ahead of winter training.

“It’s been an exciting few weeks for us,” he said. “We now have a good mix of established players and those really looking to make their mark. It’s a really healthy situation for us to be in and says a lot for the environment we have here at the moment. It’s a good one that people want to be a part of.

“Everyone will be back in soon, and we will talk to the lads to find out what they want to achieve this winter.”