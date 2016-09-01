STAGS DOWN THE YEARS: Mansfield’s champions-elect see off Cambridge

Cambridge United are Saturday’s visitors to One Call Stadium, and today’s Stags Down The Years picture recalls the same fixture back in 1974/75 season when Mansfield Town were en route to the Division Four title.

A crowd of 9,174 turned out at Field Mill to see the Stags win 2-1.

Goalscorers on the day were Terry Eccles and Ray Clarke.

Earlier in the season, the sides had drawn 2-2 at the Abbey Stadium.

