Stags clarify ‘saucy’ offer for tonight’s game

Mansfield Town have had to quickly clarify some potentially saucy wording of an offer made to fans for tonight’s home clash with Doncaster Rovers in the Checkatrade EFL Trophy (7.45pm).

The initial Tweet declared: “One Call Girls will be in & around the stadium giving away a limited amount of FREE beer tokens tonight.”

Having reflected on the wording, the club then quickly put out another Tweet stating: “For clarity, as our fans are aware, the ‘One Call Girls’ is a byname given to the marketing promoters at One Call Insurance, our sponsors.”

Stags are doing all they can to tempt fans out to see the first of the group games in a competition which some Stags fans have said they will boycott.

A lot of fans in Mansfield, and nationwide, are livid to see Premier League academy teams allowed to enter what was formerly the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy and suspect it being the start of a backdoor attempt by the Premier League to enter B teams into the Football League.

The Premier League has denied this and, indeed, some of the bigger clubs have declined to get involved in the Checkatrade Trophy at all.

Stags have dropped prices down to £10 adults and £5 concessions in advance or £12 and £6 on the night.

Clubs will be awarded three points for a win and one point for a draw. In the event of a drawn game (after 90 minutes), a penalty shoot-out will be held with the winning team earning an additional point.

