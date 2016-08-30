The Mansfield Town side showed seven changes for tonight’s opening group game against visiting Doncaster Rovers in the revamped Checkatrade EFL Trophy.

Out went Jensen, Benning, Mitch Rose, Collins, Hurst, Green and Henderson.

Into a still very strong team came Shearer, Baxendale, Hamilton, McGuire, Hemmings, Taft and Danny Rose.

Danny Rose still has one game of his three-game ban to serve but was allowed to play tonight due to the EFL Trophy disciplinary rules being separate to other competitions.

Rovers made six changes with teenager Alfie Beestin making his debut.

The Rovers side also included former Stag Matty Blair.

STAGS: Shearer, Bennett, Pearce (C), Taft, Howkins, Chapman, McGuire, Baxendale, Hamilton, Hemmings, D. Rose. Subs: Jensen, Benning, Collins, Hoban, Hurst, M. Rose, Hakeem.

DONCASTER: Etheridge, Calder, Williams, Middleton, Wright, Houghton, Blair, Mandeville, Beestin, Evina, Fielding. Subs: Marosi, Butler, Pugh, Longbottom, Amos, Barker, James.

REFEREE: Neil Swarbrick of Preston.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Seven changes for Stags in Trophy opener against Doncaster Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...