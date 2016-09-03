Danny Rose eye injury rocks Stags

Mansfield Town were today dealt another injury blow when it was announced striker Danny Rose will be out for a few weeks with a fractured eye socket.
Rose was due to return from a three-game ban next weekend but was allowed to play against Doncaster in the EFL Trophy in midweek when he sustained the injury.
They already have Jack Thomas, Chris Clements, Kyle Howkins on the sidelines.
New signing Alex Iacovitti was named on the bench for today’s visit of bottom club Cambridge United.
Otherwise the starting XI included six changes from the midweek side with returns for Mal Benning, Lee Collins, Matt Green, Kevan Hurst, Mitch Rose and Darius Henderson.
Jamie McGuire, who suffered a knock in midweek, was able to return to the bench today.
STAGS: Shearer, Bennett, Benning, Collins (C), Pearce, Taft, Chapman, Green, Hurst, M. Rose, Henderson. Subs: Jensen, Hoban, Baxendale, Hamilton, Hemmings, McGuire, Iacovitti.
CAMBRIDGE: Norris, Halliday, Legge, Dallison, Taylor, Dunne, Newton, Berry, Mingoia, Pigott, Elito. Subs: Gregory, Williamson, Coulson, McGurk, Gosling, Ikpeazu, Clark.
REFEREE: Dean Whitestone of Northants.
