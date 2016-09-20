MANSFIELD LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Welbeck grab runners-up prize

The final day of action in the Mansfield and District Sunday Cricket League saw Welbeck grab the Premier Section runners-up prize with victory in their last game.

Hosting relegated Teversal, Welbeck eased to a ten-wicket success after rolling out the visitors for just 120, with Andy Marchant taking 4-17. Opening bats Jamie Jevons (63no) and Lewis Cameron (54no) knocked off the runs in style to enable the hosts to sail past Hucknall into second spot, albeit 41 points behind runaway champions Eckington.

Hucknall finish third, with Grassmoor fourth, Cuckney fifth, Farnsfield sixth and Asnton seventh. Going down with Teversal are Ashover.

The final fixture of the campaign in Section One underlined why Handsworth WMC are the champions as they breezed to victory over mid-table South Wingfield. They bowled out the home team for 101, despite 27 from Mark Dance, and raced to their target for the loss of four wickets, with Dean Williamson hitting 34.

Going up with Handsworth are Thoresby, while the pair to make the drop into Section Two are Eastwood and Mansfield Hosiery Mills.

Two matches in Section Four included a tenth win of a fine season for champions The Wednesday, who beat Cutthorpe by four wickets. Waheed Bhatti fired a terrific 77 to help the visitors reach their 181 target in style, after Liam Sadler had struck 92 for the hosts.

Cutthorpe’s defeat means they slip to a final placing of fourth, just behind Papplewick and Linby 2nd, who rounded off their season with a winning draw against local-derby rivals, Byron Abbey. Despite 4-53 from veteran Malc Townroe, Papplewick made 188-7, on the back of 55 from Daniel Blatherwick, before restricting Byron to 127-9, thanks to good bowling by Aaron Tinker, who took 5-25.

In Section Six, Hundall snatched the title with a last-match win at Thoresby Colliery 2nd.