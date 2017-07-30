Losing draw boosts the fight against relegation

Have your say

Welbeck gained slightly on the sides just above them in the lower reaches of the Notts Premier League table with a losing draw against Notts Academy.

Tom Lungley took three for 36 as Welbeck bowled out the Academy for 205.

It could have been better, however, as the visitors were reduced to 64 for six at one stage.

Muhammad Nadeem Malik, Richard Stroh and Richie Bentley took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Stroh (23) and Christopher Gibson put on 71 for the third wicket.

Gibson went on to make 57, including two fours, but struggled for partners as Welbeck made 164 for eight. Captain Jonathan Ball and wicketkeeper Stewart Groves closed on 18 and 14 not out respectively to secure the draw.