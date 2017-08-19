Last-wicket partnership holds up the leaders

Have your say

Cuckney’s hopes of the Notts Premier League title received a boost, despite their charge at the top being frustrated by West Indian Cavaliers.

The visitors’ last-wicket pair secured a draw, but the leaders extended the gap at the top to 32 points after second-placed Plumtree lost at home to Kimberley Institute.

After choosing to bat, the Bears racked up 262 for five.

James Hawley topped the scoring with 68, including 10 fours.

Will Butler made 62, reaching the 5,000 NPL landmark as he added 88 for the second wicket with Hawley.

Nick Langford struck two sixes and two fours in his unbeaten 55, while Arosh Janoda chipped in with 30.

In the Cavs’ reply Simon Mugava took four for 51 to lead the wicket-taking for the home side, ripping out the middle order.

Hawley added two wickets to his earlie runs, but Cuckney couldn’t get the final wicket to secure victory.

In a mid-table battle at The Fieldings, Mansfield Hosiery Mills kept their hopes of a top-six place alive, beating visitors Radcliffe-on-Trent by six wickets.

Elliot Bowles claimed three for 40, reducing Radcliffe to 15 for four before a 144-run stand held up the Millers.

Joe New also took three wickets.

Chasing 234 for nine, the Millers were 11 for two early in their reply after losing both openers before Tom and Matt New turned things around with a terrific stand.

Matt fell for 86 — including six sixes — when the partnership had reached 187.

For the second successive week Tom was an unbeaten centurion, finishing on 102 with 13 boundaries.

Joe New added an unbeaten 17 to his earlier wickets to steer the seventh-placed Millers to their seventh victory of the season with five balls remaining.

Results (home side in capitals):

Attenborough 165-9 in 50 ov (3) lost to CAYTHORPE 166-5 in 47.3 ov (20)

Caythorpe won the toss

Caythorpe: J Oldham 48*

CUCKNEY 262-5 in 50 ov (18) drew with WI Cavaliers 182-9 in 50 ov (6)

Cuckney won the toss

Cuckney: J Hawley 68, W Butler 62, N Langford 55*, S Mugava 4-51

WI Cavaliers: B Shafayat 48

Notts Academy 221ao in 49.2 ov (5) lost to FARNSFIELD 225-6 in 48.5 ov (20)

Farnsfield won the toss

Farnsfield: S Mullaney 101, B Hutton 4-49, M Hallam 4-49

Notts Academy: J Cook 59, L Kimber 43, J Blatherwick 3-78

Radcliffe 234-9 in 50 ov (5) lost to MANSFIELD HM 235-4 in 49.1 ov (20)

Mansfield HM won the toss

Mansfield HM: T New 102*, M New 86, E Bowles 3-40, J New 3-43

Radcliffe: J Richardson 81, T Booth 77

PLUMTREE 207-9 in 50 ov (3) lost to Kimberley 211-1 in 33.1 ov (20)

Plumtree won the toss

Plumtree: M Wood 65

Kimberley: T Rowe 103*, G Bacon 90, A King 3-56

Hucknall 193-7 in 50 ov (16) drew with WELBECK 165-9 in 50 ov (6)

Hucknall won the toss

Welbeck: Jonathan Ball 67*

Hucknall: J Libby 56 & 3-25, G Dods 43 & 3-25,