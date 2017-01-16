Jake Ball dreams of playing for England at Trent Bridge in 2017

Could 2017 be the most exciting year yet in the burgeoning career of Mansfield’s own England cricketer, Jake Ball?

For the 25-year-old product of Meden School in Warsop and Welbeck Cricket Club is on the brink of a regular place in England’s Test and one-day sides, having already made his mark in the domestic game for Nottinghamshire. And that could mean representing his country at his beloved Trent Bridge.

“To be honest, I’m not looking too far ahead,” said the modest Ball this week. “I’ll take each game as it comes. But seeing what Alex Hales did in a one-day match there against Pakistan last August, it would be an unbelievable experience to play for England at Trent Bridge.

“The crowds are always incredible and the games are always either thrillers or nailbiters. If it does happen, it will be a very special moment for me.”

With seven caps now under his belt and Trent Bridge set to host red and white ball fixtures in 2017, there’s every chance that it could happen.

Ball describes the forthcoming Test showdown against South Africa as “one of the great series” in world cricket. And the paceman believes he has performed well enough in his three Tests so far to earn an opportunity against them.