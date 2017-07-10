Hall Of Fame awards for Kacperski martial arts students

A martial arts club that runs classes in Mansfield Woodhouse and Blidworth is celebrating after picking up a host of prestigious awards.

The UK Martial Arts Illustrated Hall Of Fame Awards is an event that gives students from across the country the chance to be recognised for their achievements and efforts.

So full credit to Kacperski Martial Arts for landing so many of the awards that were handed out. ”This was a great local success!” beamed Marie Haywood on behalf of the club.

The club’s award-winning teacher and instructor, or Sensei, is David Kacperski, who is fully accredited and also a grading examiner and qualified first-aider. He is pictured (back row, second from left) with the successful students. They are: (from left) Back, Harrison Goodhand, Joanne Kacperski, Mark Stafford; Front, Catherine Sweeting, Bethany Birks, Chris Sweeting, Chloe Howis and Abby Stafford.

Students can start to train with the Kacperski club from the age of four. The club runs sessions for tots, juniors and adults six days a week. For more information on the club, or if you would like to join, you can ring David on 07951 091811, log on to the club’s Facebook page or send an e-mail to kascombat@gmail.com