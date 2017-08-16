Your chance to win Checkatrade Trophy tickets for Stags v Lincoln City

Mansfield Chad has teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of the Checkatrade Trophy, to offer ten lucky fans the chance to win four tickets to Mansfield Town’s match against Lincoln City in their first fixture of the group stages, on Tuesday, 29th August.

The League Two sides will go head-to-head at One Call Stadium, hoping for three points to kick-start their Checkatrade Trophy campaign. Steve Evans’ side will be looking for victory against a side likely to feature former Stags players — and you could be there to watch all the action live.

For your chance to win, simply tell us in which year Mansfield Town won this competition, back when it was known as the Freight Rover Trophy, by beating Bristol City on penalties at Wembley?

Email your answer, name, address and daytime telephone number to sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk by midnight on Tuesday, 22nd August to be in the hat.

Terms & Conditions

The prize consists of four tickets for ten winners to the game against Lincoln City on Tuesday 29th August 2017.

The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground

Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Mansfield Town’s regulations and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets. https://www.efl.com/siteassets/efl-documents/ground-regulations-2017-18-efl---final.pdf

Fans are reminded that these tickets are in the Mansfield end and seats are amongst home supporters. Any away supporters found in home areas may be ejected from the ground either for the purposes of their own safety or for any other reason.

If you have any special accessibility requirements, the venue will be contacted to check accessibility. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be available at short notice.

The competition is open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, the EFL or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration.

This is not a Prize Draw of the EFL, any clubs or their respective group companies nor is there any liability or contractual obligation owed to prize winners by the EFL, clubs or respective group companies relating to the operation of this Prize Draw (save only in relation to any applicable conditions of issue for tickets and/or stadium regulations).

Clubs will be notified of the Prize Draw winners and databases will be checked against any Club Banning Orders as well as the National Police Database for those who may be subject to a court banning order.

Under no circumstances can this prize be transferred to a third party or sold for any financial amount. This is a clear breach in conditions.

No cash alternative will be offered.

The competition closes at mdnight on Tuesday, 22nd August.

In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value

The promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner

We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules.