Youngster stars on Wrens debut

Young defender Jack Weatherall swapped the substitutes bench of FA Cup giantkillers Lincoln City for a man-of-the-match role at Rainworth Miners’ Welfare.

But the loanee couldn’t prevent Julian Watts’s side from a 2-1 Northern Counties East League Premier Division defeat at fifth-placed Handsworth Parramore.

Weatherall made his debut for the Wrens, who have not won since beating Worksop Town at the same ground in October.

Despite an improved performance from the previous week’s 4-3 defeat to Retford, Rainworth were left ruing a controversial refereeing decision that left them nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The visitors, who were trailing to a Reece Hands goal, were handed a penalty from a 42nd minute corner for an alleged pulling back of a player.

Keeper Ben Townsend made an excellent save to keep out Jon Froggatt’s spot-kick, but Joe Thornton re-acted the quickest to nett the rebound.

Aggrieved by the controversial penalty, Rainworth started the second-half quickly and Tomas Poole almost went through on goal before a Matt Harris shot flashed the wrong side of the upright.

In the 66th minute Phil Buxton played in Jordan Claxton and Stevens did well to block the effort.

Rainworth rode their luck in the 74th minute when Townsend made an excellent save from Danny Buttle.

The visitors were unlucky when substitute Declan Brewin laid the ball into the path of Jack Barnett. His strike beat the keeper but rebounded off the upright and Harris put the rebound into the grateful arms of Stevens.

At the other end, the Wrens had a lucky escape as Moxam’s effort came back off the bar with Townsend beaten.

Rainworth deservedly pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute when Stevens could only parry Harris’s effort into the path of Nick Langford, whoe made no mistake from close-range.

RAINWORTH MWFC: Townsend, Claxton, Weatherall, Barnett, Ludlam, Griffin, Poole (Brewin), Buxton, Morris (Langford), Harris; Sykes. Subs (not used): Gregory, Mansell, Munson.

Referee: Kieron Salmons.

Man of the match: Jack Weatherall.

Attendance 124.