WATCH: Lee Angol scores his first goal for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town’s Accrington Stanley hoodoo continued on Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 by a late Billy Kee goal.

The former Stags striker fired in a last-gasp winner after the visitors had fought back to level at 1-1 in the first half through Lee Angol’s first goal for the club.

Click here to watch Angol net the Stags’ goal at Accrington.

It was the first league defeat of the season for Steve Evans’ Mansfield Town.