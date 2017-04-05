VIDEO: STAGS GOLDEN GOALS — Chris Greenacre scores it like Beckham for Mansfield Town from centre circle at Cheltenham

It is something that football fans of all clubs argue about. What is the the best, most memorable or favourite goal scored by your heroes?

Each week we are taking a look at some of the best to hit the net for Mansfield Town over the past decades. If you have a goal you would like us to feature, email sport@chad.co.uk with brief details and your memories of the strike and we will try to include in a future article.

Chris Greenacre

This week week we go back to the start of the 2000/2001 season and a magical goal by a magical goalscorer, Chris Greenacre, on the opening day of the season at Cheltenham.

It was a strike that deserves to be mentioned in the same conversations as Nayim winning the old Cup Winners Cup for Real Zaragoza against Arsenal - remember the song, ‘Nayim From The Halfway Line’ that was sung to taunt the Gunners’ keeper David Seaman? - and David Beckham’s spectacular 1996 strike from in his own half for Manchester United at Wimbledon.

For while Greenacre wasn’t on the halfway line, or even in his own half, he was still inside the centre circle when he netted this beauty.

Greenacre, who had made his debut the previous November after joining from Manchester City, received the ball just past the halfway line after a long clearance by keeper Ian Bowling.

Greenacre turned, allowed the ball to bounce and then from inside the centre circle launched a 45-yard right-footed dipping shot up and over the Cheltenham keeper Steve Buck and into the net.

Greenacre rightly celebrated in style - adopting a Beckham-like pose!

WATCH Greenacre score from 45 yards at Cheltenham



It was a magnificent finish in the sunshine to light up the optimism that the opening day of the season brings.

It was one of several memorable strikes by the little striker who went on to play in New Zealand.

The following season he struck 21 goals in 44 league appearances to help the Stags to promotion - his only promotion in a career that also took in Stoke City and Tranmere Rovers.

The match at Cheltenham ended in a 2-2 draw. Greenacre’s strike cancelled out an early Mark Blake own goal and the Stags thought they had won it when Blake made amends, only for the home side to snatch an 87th minute leveller.

STAGS’ GOLDEN GOALS: Wayne Corden starts promotion party



VIDEO: STAGS’ GOLDEN GOALS — Liam Lawrence hits last-gasp winner in thrilling derby



VIDEO: STAGS’ GOLDEN GOALS — George Foster’s Freight Rover Trophy area final stunner



VIDEO: STAGS’ GOLDEN GOALS — Simon Ireland heads cup winner at Leeds United



VIDEO: STAGS’ GOLDEN GOALS — Dave Syrett’s Mansfield Town hat-trick strike in a Spurs mudbath



STAGS’ GOLDEN GOALS — Keith Cassells curls in debut hat-trick to start Mansfield Town promotion season



VIDEO: STAGS’ GOLDEN GOALS - Iyseden Christie grabs stoppage time Mansfield Town equaliser at Notts County



VIDEO: STAGS’ GOLDEN GOALS — Kevin Kent scores at Wembley



STAGS’ GOLDEN GOALS — Colin Larkin hits a screamer against Chester



STAGS’ GOLDEN GOALS — Ian Juryeff helps Mansfield Town beat the drop with demolition of Halifax



STAGS GOLDEN GOALS — John Lathan strikes for Mansfield Town in promotion party romp over Scunthorpe United



VIDEO: STAGS GOLDEN GOALS — Kevin Randall puts Mansfield Town on way to promotion win at Port Vale