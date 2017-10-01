Two sent off in first half as Reds go out of FA Cup

Alfreton Town boss John McDermott said the Reds were let down by the match officials as their nine men went out of the FA Cup.

Tom Allan and Bradley Wood were dismissed in the opening 25 minutes of their 3-1 third qualifying round defeat at Stourbridge.

﻿Referee Scott Simpson decided that Allan prevented a goal-scoring opportunity as he held back Jordan Archer, 30 yards out in the 19th minute.

Six minutes later Wood played the ball when tackling Aaron Forde on the edge of the area, but was sent off.

McDermott said: “lt was a great performance from us, plenty of guts and plenty of desire, but we have been let down by the people in charge.

“When you have got officials who, no disrespect, were (not) up to it, Tom has given them a choice.

“The second one - Brad - just slid it back to the keeper. When their lads came off at half-time they said it was never a sending off.”

Wood’s departure dealt a double blow to the Reds when the resulting free-kick was fired home by Tom Tonks to give the hosts the lead.

Despite having to play with nine men for 65 minutes, the Red created chances and Craig Westcarr twice went close.

Josh Green made it 2-0 in the 58th minute, but six minutes later the Reds were handed a lifeline when Darryl Westlake handled under pressure from Andre Johnson and Westcarr slotted in the penalty.

Chris Sharp curled wide for the Reds before Broadhurst ended their hopes of an unlikely replay with a third home goal two minutes from time.

STOURBRIDGE: Gould; Christophorou, Westlake, McCone, Pierpoint, Forde, Dodd [Kiembi 90], Broadhurst, Archer [O’Callaghan 85], Green [Rowe 70], Tonks.

Other subs: Duggan, Cooke, Jeavons.

ALFRETON: Elliott; Topliss, Shiels, Allan, Keane, Wood, Disley, Jennings [Marshall 85], Johnson [German 85], Westcarr [Robertson 86], Sharp.

Other subs: Leneghan, Evans, Brough, Weatherer.

Referee: Scott Simpson.

Attendance: 646.