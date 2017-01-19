TRANSFER RUMOURS: Milan want Everton winger, Fonte to West Ham, Sanchez to Juve?

The latest transfer rumours doing the rounds in Thursday’s media:

The future of Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu is uncertain after the Toffees rejected an approach from AC Milan to take the Spaniard on loan - BBC

Dmitri Payet, meanwhile, still looks like he’ll leave West Ham and is even willing to take a pay cut to force a move back to France with Marseille - The Mirror

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is on the radar of Crystal Palace, but Spurs want double what the Eagles are currently willing to pay - The Sun

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez has been attracting sides from across Europe with Juventus the latest to want the striker, but the Gunners are aiming to give him a new contract to tempt him to stay - The Mirror

Jose Fonte looks set to join West Ham, the Southampton captain possibly attracting a fee of up to £12 million to join up with Slaven Bilic - The Guardian

Jordan Rhodes could be set to move back to the Championship, with Aston Villa now the favourites to sign the Middlesbrough striker - Daily Mail

Burnley have bid £6 million for Hull forward Robert Snodgrass - Evening Standard

Meanwhile, former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso has announced he is to retire from football at the end of the season - The Independent

Mansfield Town could be about to lose midfielder Chris Clements to Grimsby, with a deal expected to go through today - Clements