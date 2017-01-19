Top five surprises in the EPL so far

It’s been another gripping season in the English Premier League so far with many of the usual stand-out performers impressing the crowds across the country.

But there have also been some surprise performers so far, those who you might not have expected to play such a big part in proceedings in what is arguably the best league in the world.

Here, Marc Walker picks his top five players to have emerged unexpectedly into the limelight.

Victor Moses - Chelsea

After a succession of unsuccessful loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, many people would have expected another season of woe for Moses.

Back-to-back league defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal left Chelsea looking jaded, but a change to a 3-4-3 formation saw Moses flourish and propelled Antonio Conte’s side to the top of the Premier League table.

Moses’ role as right wing-back has seen him support brilliantly in both defence and attack, helping form a rock solid defensive unit and weighing in with goals and assists at the other end of the pitch.

Michael Keane - Burnley

Burnley have performed admirably so far this campaign, and this is partly thanks to the defensive form of the 23-year-old.

Former Manchester United youngster Keane was heavily linked with a summer move to champions Leicester City and saw his early season form for the Clarets rewarded with an England call-up in October.

He is also a valuable goal threat for the newly-promoted side and scored in their home win against Watford in September.

Oriol Romeu - Southampton

Former Chelsea player Romeu has been a revelation for Southampton. Operating from defensive midfield, he has been an ever present in the Saints’ team for the first 21 league games this campaign.

Knee injuries blighted the Spaniard’s time at Stamford Bridge, but he seems to have settled well on the south coast and fits in well with their attractive style of football under new boss Claude Puel.

After an impressive start to this season, a call-up to the Spanish national team has been rumoured for the Barcelona academy graduate.

Son-Heung Min - Tottenham

The South Korean put in a number of eye-catching displays for Spurs in the absence of Harry Kane earlier in the season, and looks to be carrying on that form after scoring several goals following his first-team call up.

After a mediocre previous campaign, Son has scored eight times in all competitions this season and is an important component of Spurs’ attacking play.

With Kane back to fitness and scoring again, Son has looked to keep his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the future, but has so far been limited by Kane’s strong form.

Joe Allen - Stoke

Allen arrived at Stoke City last summer after falling out of favour at Liverpool, and it seems he isn’t looking back.

After proving to be an important player for Wales team that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 last June, Allen has discovered a rich vein of form that has seen him become a threat in attack for the Potters.

He has scored five goals for Mark Hughes’ side after 21 games and has been an influential attacking player in forcing Stoke in to the top-half of the table.