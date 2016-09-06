Teversal FC unveil Fast Frame UK as new club sponsor

Teversal Football Club have unveiled Fast Frame UK Limited as the club’s main sponsor.

The Langley Mill based company have continued to support the club and will be the first team home and away kit sponsor for the next two seasons.

Club chairman Pete Cockerill said: “The support Mark (Coppin), Paul (Moody) and Louise (Develin) gives our club goes above and beyond sponsors. Without their support the club would be a very different place and all in our club can’t thank them enough.”

The company is a state of the art factory based in Langley Mill, which produces around 700 frames every week and distribute to customers all over the UK. time every time.