Swanwick Pentrich Road slip to defeat against Blidworth

Swanwick Pentrich Road were beaten 3-1 by Blidworth Welfare at Highfield Road on Saturday.

Blidworth started the brighter side, creating some half chances and it wasn’t long before Blidworth took the lead through Max Curzon.

Soon after the restart Swanwick were back on level terms when a Dean Owen corner was glanced in by Josh Smith at the near post.

Both sides were trying their luck from distance but nothing was clear cut enough to test the keepers at either end as it remained level at the break.

Swanwick began the second half strongly and began to control the game.

Nevertheless, against the run of play; Blidworth broke clear and, with some clever build up work, took the lead again with a cool finish inside of the box from Keenan Leeds.

Swanwick were dealt another blow, when two quick yellow cards for striker Adrian Whitmore killed off any hopes of a fightback from the Swans.

The defeat was confirmed when a long ball into the Swans box was flicked on by Blidworth striker Jake Egginton to head home.

Swanwick did create one last chance through a cross whipped in from the left by Guy Taylor and the unlucky Shane Buckerfield sliding in and hitting the upright.

The Swans will host Sherwood Colliery this coming Saturday, with Andy Worrall hoping to have a number of players returning to action from injury.