Swans beaten at home by Sherwood Colliery

Sherwood Colliery took all three points away with them from Swanwick PR in a 2-1 win.

The Swan’s were yet again without many of the regular first team line up, however, Andy Worrall’s selection worries were eased slightly with the arrival of two Ilkeston Town loanees in the form of Josh Sargent and Tavamn Tyrell.

A slick pitch saw a fast paced opening five minutes, with both sides enjoying mini spells of possession. Sherwood were quick to break and with 15 minutes on the clock they were ahead.

A slide rule pass from Steven Sowter caused chaos for the Swan’s defensive unit enabling Danny Williams to stroke the ball home.

After half-time, the game became a little stretched with the Swan’s relying on the strength of the debutant Tyrell, to hold up play. Tyrell was full of energy all afternoon, meeting the demands of his new surroundings well.

With ten minutes remaining the match was all square. Sharp feet from Sargent drew in a foul yet again but this time the official’s whistle awarded a penalty. Henry Brooks scored from the spot.

Sherwood hit back minutes later through Liam Green who was first to react to a fine save from Swans keeper Adam Jablonski to give the visitors the win.